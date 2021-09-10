SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $17.42 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

