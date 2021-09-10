SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) Financial Comparison

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 9.36 $4.40 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.73 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SOS and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

