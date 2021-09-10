SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 15.5%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 607,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,158,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in SOS in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

