SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 15.5%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s stock price was up 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 607,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,158,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Get SOS alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SOS by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.