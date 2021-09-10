Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 66.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.05.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.