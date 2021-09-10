Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

