Souders Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 906 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

