Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

