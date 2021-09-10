SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $759.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.