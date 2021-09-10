Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.