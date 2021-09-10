SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

FLOW opened at $77.40 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.