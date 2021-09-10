SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

FLOW opened at $77.40 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

