Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 8,119 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $251.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.77 and a 200 day moving average of $240.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

