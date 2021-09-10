Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of Square stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

