St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

