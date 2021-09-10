Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

