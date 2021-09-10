Status Hits Market Capitalization of $335.62 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $335.62 million and $36.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

