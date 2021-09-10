Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.