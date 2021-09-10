Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $512,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 593,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,195 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,133. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

