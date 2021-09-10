Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.