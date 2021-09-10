Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $604,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $77.22 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

