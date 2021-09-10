Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.22.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $420.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.