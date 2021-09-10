Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

