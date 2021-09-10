Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $42,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $726.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $671.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $735.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.