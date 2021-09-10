Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $246.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average of $253.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

