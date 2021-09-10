Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,204 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Open Lending worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 in the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.14 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

