Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 104,810 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,810 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

