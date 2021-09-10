Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $834.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

