Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 58,575 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,575 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

