Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTC EFRGF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Pasofino Gold has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.22.
About Pasofino Gold
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.