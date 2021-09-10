Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTC EFRGF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Pasofino Gold has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Get Pasofino Gold alerts:

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Roger Gold Copper and Dugbe Gold. The company was founded on August 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.