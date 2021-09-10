STRAKS Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $33,813.50 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

