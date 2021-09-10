Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,358. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

