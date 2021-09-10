Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

VUG remained flat at $$307.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,504. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

