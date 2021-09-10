Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

ADBE traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $664.55. 37,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The firm has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

