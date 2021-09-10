Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.63. 85,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

