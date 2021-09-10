Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $60,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 97.5% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of BA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.72. 353,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

