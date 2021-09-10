Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

