StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 714 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 176.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.54. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

