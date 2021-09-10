StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 135,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,450. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.