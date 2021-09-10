StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $185.80. 4,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

