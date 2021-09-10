StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $95.14. 15,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,477. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

