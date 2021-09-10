Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

