Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

