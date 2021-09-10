Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 482.98 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 484.50 ($6.33). 976,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 596,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489.50 ($6.40).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 458.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £830.74 million and a PE ratio of 484.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

