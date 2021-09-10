Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.32. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $461,016.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

