SUN (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00179592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,288.98 or 1.00061841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.48 or 0.07091058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars.

