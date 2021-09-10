SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 59,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,237,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

