SuperFarm Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $51.90 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00027137 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

