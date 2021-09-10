Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

