Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.06. 29,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,359. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

