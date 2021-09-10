Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 87.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,432 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $70,354,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,836,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

